RVG

The White Hotel
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RVG’s highly-anticipated third album is named Brain Worms for the hyper-recognisable experience of, each day, baring witness to a world of private obsessions being aired out in the infinite. This may not be wholly new territory for the Melbourne post-punk Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

RVG

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

