Normal to Me

Milly

Club Congress
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$14.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sunday, October 8 with Rocket & Commoner

7pm Doors, 7:30pm show

$12 Advance & Day of Show

Ages 16+

--MILLY-- Originally the solo project of Brendan Dyer, his relocation from Connecticut to Los Angeles saw the band expand to include collaborator Yarden

Best Life Presents

Lineup

Commoner, Rocket, Milly

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

