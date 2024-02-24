Top track

La Dancing

Les Étoiles
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:55 pm
PartyParis
From €12.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

✨ LA DANCING aux Etoiles
📅 Tous les Samedis (00h - 06h)
🎟️ Prévente fortement recommandée (jauge limitée)

Les Etoiles t'invite TOUS les Samedis pour un grand délire régressif pour adultes consentants : Les meilleurs Dj's résidents se succèderont...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Karlson

Venue

Les Étoiles

61 Rue du Château d'Eau, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:55 pm

