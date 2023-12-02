DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Muncie Girls grew up in Exeter, playing DIY shows to their friends, which is still something they enjoy immensely. Since the release of their debut album 'From Caplan To Belsize', they've toured the UK and Europe extensively and they've performed in Austra
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.