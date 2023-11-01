Top track

Pearl & The Oysters - Pacific Ave

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pearl & The Oysters + Biche

La Maroquinerie
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pearl & The Oysters - Pacific Ave
Got a code?

About

PEARL & THE OYSTERS

Juliette Pearl Davis et Joachim Polack sont des collaborateurs musicaux mais aussi des partenaires de vie. Sous le nom de Pearl & the Oysters, ils composent des chansons qui reflètent des goûts éclectiques en matière de musique et de p Read more

Présenté par Take Me Out.

Lineup

Biche, Pearl & The Oysters

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.