ID - ID1 (from KNTXT RADIO 022)

KNTXT

Depot Mayfield
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJManchester
£49.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Last entry 10:30pm

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by The Warehouse Project.

Lineup

9
KNTXT, Charlotte de Witte, Blawan and 9 more

Venue

Depot Mayfield

Temperance St, Manchester M12 6HR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

