A. Savage

The Blue Room
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Parquet Courts frontman A. Savage presents his new single/video, “Thanksgiving Prayer,” and announces a fall North American tour. “Thanksgiving Prayer” marks Savage’s first new solo music since 2017’s T Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Sluice, Dillon Watson, A. Savage

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

