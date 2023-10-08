DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Room on Fire Presents:
Strokes Nite w/ a live tribute set by Juicebox
Hosted by DJ Slow Cheetah spinning all your favorite nostalgic 2000s Indie / Alternative Rock & Emo Hits throughout the night.
Inspired by the indie sleaze era
Ft. Music by The Strok
