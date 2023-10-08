DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

STROKES NITE (live tribute set by Juicebox)

Alex's Bar
Sun, 8 Oct, 8:00 pm
Long Beach
$12.88
About

Room on Fire Presents:

Strokes Nite w/ a live tribute set by Juicebox

Hosted by DJ Slow Cheetah spinning all your favorite nostalgic 2000s Indie / Alternative Rock & Emo Hits throughout the night.

Inspired by the indie sleaze era

Ft. Music by The Strok Read more

Presented by Alex's Bar.
Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

