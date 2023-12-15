DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Xmas Extravaganza w Ryan Horne, Nathan Angelo, Micah Dalton & Jonathan Rich

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $39.50
About

Christmas Extravaganza w Ryan Horne, Nathan Angelo, Micah Dalton, & Jonathan Rich at Eddie's Attic in Decatur, GA!

Over ten years ago, a handful of songwriters came together to play Christmas songs at a local folk club. As the years went on and the night...

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Micah Dalton, Nathan Angelo, Ryan Horne

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

