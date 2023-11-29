Top track

Stone Jets - How Can You

Stone Jets / Nuala

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London-based Stone Jets, have had an interesting year so far, but adding to their highlights is a live show at the prestigious Old Blue Last in partnership with Bark. The soul pop trio have a few tricks up their sleeve and trust in their steadfast relation...

Presented by Bark.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Stone Jets

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

