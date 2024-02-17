Top track

Girlschool

HEAVY METAL ASSAULT TOUR

The Dome
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Girlschool
About

HEAVY METAL ASSAULT TOUR descends upon the U.K. next February for four shows only. Featuring four of the greatest traditional Heavy Metal bands offering triple headlining sets from Girlschool, Raven and Alcatrazz plus special guests Airforce.

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

1
Airforce, Raven, Alcatrazz and 1 more

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open6:00 pm
600 capacity
