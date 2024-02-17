DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HEAVY METAL ASSAULT TOUR descends upon the U.K. next February for four shows only. Featuring four of the greatest traditional Heavy Metal bands offering triple headlining sets from Girlschool, Raven and Alcatrazz plus special guests Airforce.
All three he...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.