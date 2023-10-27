DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Haunted Mega Yacht | Halloween Multi-Level Boat

Pier 40
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:30 pm
DJNew York
Just in time for the spooky season, iBoatNYC is back for Season 4 with a Halloween twist! Join us for a night of reggaeton and hip hop. After successfully haunting the waters with nearly 600 sold-out concert cruises, we're ready to cast a spell on you once...

Presented by iBoatNYC.
Pier 40

353 West St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

