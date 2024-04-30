Top track

O2 Academy Bristol
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£28.35

Event information

Communion & Kilimanjaro presents

Olivia Dean

This is an 8+ event. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult 18+.

Presented by Communion & Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Venue

O2 Academy Bristol

1-2 Frogmore Street, Bristol BS1 5NA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

