Better Off - Dresser Drawer

Better Off, Valleyheart, Daisyhead, &Sign Language

Damsel Brew Pub
Thu, 30 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsEvansville
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nashville's Better Off comes to Evansville with:

Valleyheart

Daisyhead

Sign Language

local support by Evansville's favorite group

A Modest Purposal

This is an all ages event

Presented by Evansville Shows

Lineup

A Modest Proposal, Sign Language, Daisyhead and 2 more

Venue

Damsel Brew Pub

209 N Wabash Ave of Flags, Evansville, IN 47712, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

