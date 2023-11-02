Top track

C2C FESTIVAL 2023 | PASSPORT

Lingotto
2 Nov - 6 Nov
GigsTorino
€150

About

03 + 04 NOVEMBER | LINGOTTO, TORINO / EUROPA

02 + 05 NOVEMBER | OGR, TORINO / EUROPA

02 NOVEMBER FEATURING: AVALON EMERSON & THE CHARM°, CAROLINE POLACHEK (DJ)°, MODEL/ACTRIZ°, RACHIKA NAYAR°, SPIRITUAL SAUNA

03 NOVEMBER FEATURING: AVALON EMERSON°, CARO Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Situazione Xplosiva

Lineup

23
Avalon Emerson, Caroline Polachek, Evian Christ and 23 more

Venue

Lingotto

Via Nizza 280, 10126 Turin Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

