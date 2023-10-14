Top track

Golden

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cory Wong feat Antwaun Stanley + Secret Night Gang

Barrowland Ballroom
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Golden
Got a code?

Event information

Jazz-funk-pop guitar legend and member of Vulfpeck, Cory Wong returns to the UK for his biggest shows to date!

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Band on the Wall.

Lineup

Antwaun Stanley, Cory Wong, Secret Night Gang

Venue

Barrowland Ballroom

244 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TT
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.