Lugatti & 9ine

Georg Elser Halle
Thu, 24 Oct 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€37.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lugatti & 9ine in der Georg-Elser-Halle

So 8. Okt. 2023 // 20:00h

This is an 16+ event

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Lugatti & 9ine

Venue

Georg Elser Halle

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

