Hugh Cornwell with special guests The Primitives

Islington Assembly Hall
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Golden Brown, Strange Little Girl, Always The Sun, Peaches, No More Heroes, Nice & Sleazy...Sound familiar ? All big hits, all great songs, all written and sung by Hugh Cornwell, the songwriter behind The Stranglers.

As leader of The Stranglers, Hugh was...

Presented by Gig Cartel.

Lineup

Hugh Cornwell, The Primitives

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

