Top track

THE ORDER OF SPIRITUAL VIRGINS

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Perpetual Flame Volume 2 Day 2

Islington Assembly Hall
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £39.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

THE ORDER OF SPIRITUAL VIRGINS
Got a code?

About

Perpetual Flame Ministries is an art house founded in 2022 by Kristin Hayter (Lingua Ignota) & KW Campol (Vile Creature), after a successful launch including the announcement of their inaugural festival & musical releases, they are returning with their sec Read more

Presented by Old Empire with Perpetual Flame Ministries & Odyssey Booking.

Lineup

KEN mode, Ashenspire, Lingua Ignota

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs