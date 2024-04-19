Top track

Nikola - madame

Nikola

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

REPORT DATE

La date initialement prévue le 20 novembre 2023 est déplacée au 19 avril 2024 dans la même salle.

Les billets achetés restent valables pour cette nouvelle date.

En cas d'indisponibilité, merci de vous rapprocher du point de vente avec lequel...

Tout public
Présenté par Allo Floride.

Lineup

Nikola

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

