Pale Blue Eyes are a young electro-modernist guitar group based in Devon’s rural hinterland in Britain’s southwest. Their horizon-wide pop and compelling rhythms take in hints of Neu!, The Cure and the Bunnymen’s Will Sergeant at his most raga-frenetic.
