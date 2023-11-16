DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pale Blue Eyes

Village Underground
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pale Blue Eyes are a young electro-modernist guitar group based in Devon’s rural hinterland in Britain’s southwest. Their horizon-wide pop and compelling rhythms take in hints of Neu!, The Cure and the Bunnymen’s Will Sergeant at his most raga-frenetic.

T Read more

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Pale Blue Eyes

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.