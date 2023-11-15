Top track

Zaho de Sagazan

L'étage
Wed, 15 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€25.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Zaho de Sagazan c’est une voix singulière et puissante, de celles qui font dresser nos poils. Un timbre grave porté par des rythmes électroniques qui côtoient la techno berlinoise et l'electronica française.

Passant des murmures aux cris, l’artiste de 21 Read more

Présenté par KRP Prod et Wart
Lineup

Zaho de Sagazan

Venue

L'étage

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open7:30 pm

