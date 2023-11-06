Top track

Jimmy Brown & Sweet The Kid - nike (feat. Rovv)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jimmy Brown w/ Rovv

Le Poisson Rouge
Mon, 6 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $45.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jimmy Brown & Sweet The Kid - nike (feat. Rovv)
Got a code?

About

Jimmy Brown w/ Rovv - Live at LPR on Monday, November 6th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

5:00 PM VIP doors | 6:00 PM EE doors | 6:30 PM GA doors | 7:30 PM show (all ages)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at htt Read more

Presented by MODO-LIVE & STAY LATE
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.