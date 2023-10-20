Top track

Gravity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boris Brejcha

Eventim Apollo
Fri, 20 Oct, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
From £41.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gravity
Got a code?

About

Boris Brejcha - the man with the mask and the king of "hightech minimal" is bringing his globally renowned In Concert show to the iconic Hammersmith Apollo on October 20th. Boris' "In Concert" shows have sold out arenas across the globe and this now he's b Read more

Presented by Labyrinth Events.

Lineup

Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer

Venue

Eventim Apollo

45 Queen Caroline St, London W6 9QH
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
5000 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.