Top track

Prom Song

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pile w/ Cable Ties, Lose

Soda Bar
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Prom Song
Got a code?

About

“I want to do what makes me feel like a kid: experimenting, having fun, and trying to discover new things about this work,” says Pile’s Rick Maguire about All Fiction. It’s his band’s eighth record, and one that finds the ambitious group assembling its mos Read more

Presented by Soda

Lineup

Pile, Cable Ties

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.