James Holden - Common Land

James Holden + MATTHS

Komedia
Tue, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£21.80

About

JAMES HOLDEN

In celebration of his brand new album 'Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities' out 31st March via his own Border Community Recordings, electronic producer/DJ James Holden will be performing in Brighton for this very spe Read more

Presented by Melting Vinyl.
Lineup

MATTHS

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

