DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
JAMES HOLDEN
In celebration of his brand new album 'Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities' out 31st March via his own Border Community Recordings, electronic producer/DJ James Holden will be performing in Brighton for this very spe
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.