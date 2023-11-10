Top track

Do Nothing - LeBron James

Do Nothing + Eugenia Post Meridiem

Covo Club
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€14.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I Do Nothing sono quattro elementi di Nottingham, si compongono di Chris Bailey (voce), Kasper Sandstrom (chitarra), Charles Howarth (basso) e Andrew Harrison (batteria). Il loro sound si divide tra art rock di stampo Roxy e no wave dei dischi Ze/Celluloid Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Eugenia Post Meridiem, Do Nothing

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

