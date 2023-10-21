Top track

LEÏTI - APOCALIPSI

Semana Cero : LEÏTI + El Virtual + Mejiias + Sanchez by Bexnil + Bass Seismic + Nusualy dj set

Spook Valencia
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsValencia
From €18.57

About

LEÏTI + El Virtual + Mejiias para el final de Semana Cero + los dj sets de Bexnil + Bass Seismic + Nusualy

para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI)

organizado por @cero.en.conducta con la colaboración de Vibra Mahou

Lineup

LEÏTI

Venue

Spook Valencia

Carr. del Río, 399, 46012 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

