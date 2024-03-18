Top track

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum - Sleep Is Wrong

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, Knifethrower

Elsewhere - The Hall
Mon, 18 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$40.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum - Sleep Is Wrong
About

In order for you to join us, we require a valid scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies and Photographs of IDs are not accepted).

PopGun Presents

Lineup

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum

Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

