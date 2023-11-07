Top track

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Namasenda + HYD + blackwinterwells

Petit Bain
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfork Music Festival France 2023 présente Namasenda et blackwinterwells

Namasenda

Sur sa première mixtape 'Unlimited Ammo', nous retrouvons la Stockholmoise Namasenda sous son vrai jour : armée, euphorique, inarrêtable. La mixtape, qui dure plus de 3

Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

Namasenda, blackwinterwells, HYD

Venue

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

