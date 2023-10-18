Top track

Lucky

Dehd

El Club Detroit
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Upon arrival during the fraught summer of 2020, Flower of Devotion felt like Dehd’s necessary prescription for us all. That was, of course, a moment of unprecedented anxiety and uncertainty, when just contemplating the future could seem overly optimistic. Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sarah Grace White, Dehd

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

