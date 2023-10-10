DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
The Project “Good Evening, We are from Ukraine” is a large charitable creative event that took place in Europe over a year ago. Since then, concerts of this project have been attended by Ukrainians in many countries, which has allowed significant amounts o
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs