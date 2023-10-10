DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Good Evening, We Are From Ukraine ft. Tvorchi

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 10 Oct, 6:00 pm
The Project “Good Evening, We are from Ukraine” is a large charitable creative event that took place in Europe over a year ago. Since then, concerts of this project have been attended by Ukrainians in many countries, which has allowed significant amounts o Read more

TVORCHI, Alina Pash

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

