bar italia

YES The Pink Room
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Now Wave.

bar italia

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

