Visceral Anatomy

miniBar
Tue, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

VISCERAL ANATOMY is a techno project featuring both members of the electro pop outfit WINGTIPS. An aggressive expansion, VISCERAL ANATOMY inverts the roles of performance; bringing a punishing sound of pulsating rhythms intertwined with hypnotic electronic Read more

Presented by recordBar.

Visceral Anatomy

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

