Fews

The Lexington
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

"The goal with new album Glass City was to stay true to ourselves", the band explains. Musically, that direction has shaped FEWS into a more raw and punk attitude, but honesty is most of all what permeates through the course of the album. The monolithic, e Read more

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

FEWS

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

