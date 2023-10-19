Top track

The Screenshots - Rockstar wie Chad Kroeger

The Screenshots "Wunderwerk Mensch" Tour

Druckluft
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsOberhausen
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Screenshots stellen ihr neues Album "Wunderwerk Mensch" live vor.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren

Präsentiert von dq agency & Indie Radar Ruhr

Lineup

The Screenshots

Venue

Druckluft

Am Förderturm 27, 46049 Oberhausen, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.