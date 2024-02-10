DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Go! Team

Roundhouse
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £31.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

All ages: U16s accompanied; U14s accompanied and in seats
Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

The Go! Team

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.