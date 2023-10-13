Top track

Takeaway

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ILLENIUM

Fabrique
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€31.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Takeaway
Got a code?

About

Illenium, produttore e artista nominato ai GRAMMY Award, giunge in Italia con il suo tour mondiale per una sola data al Fabrique di Milano. Nicholas D. Miller, il vero nome del giovane Dj e musicista, è uno dei maggiori talenti dell’elettronica contemporan Read more

Presentato da Di and Gi srl.

Lineup

Illenium, Said the Sky, Annika Wells

Venue

Fabrique

Via Gaudenzio Fantoli, 9, 20138 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.