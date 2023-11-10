Top track

Sunlight In Motion

Gently Tender + Naima Bock

EartH
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Rising from the ashes of Palma Violets, Gently Tender began as a reminder for Sam Fryer – once, the vocalist in one of South London’s most-hyped bands – to treat himself more softly. Joined by his former Palmas Read more

Presented by Bad Vibrations.

Lineup

Gently Tender, Naima Bock, Sam Grassie

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

