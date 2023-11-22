Top track

Ritual Union

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Little Dragon

Royal Albert Hall
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £37.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ritual Union
Got a code?

About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Little Dragon

Venue

Royal Albert Hall

Kensington Gore, Kensington, London SW7 2AP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
5272 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.