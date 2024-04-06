Top track

Maxence

La Cigale
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€28.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Maxence revient le 06 Avril 2024 à La Cigale pour comme lors de la précédente, faire sauter, pleurer et rire le public parisien. Il débutera sa tournée à Paris et s’en suivra des dates partout en France.

Tout public
Présenté par BLEU CITRON
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maxence

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

