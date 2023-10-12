Top track

Kadebostany - Castle In The Snow

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kadebostany

Santeria Toscana 31
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kadebostany - Castle In The Snow
Got a code?

About

Frutto del cantautore e produttore Guillaume de Kadebostany aka President Kadebostan, Kadebostany ha sfondato con numerosi singoli che hanno scalato le classifiche come "Castle in the snow", "Mind if I stay", "Early Morning Dreams", "Walking with a Ghost", Read more

Presentato da Radar Concerti

Lineup

Kadebostany

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.