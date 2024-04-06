DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FAIR PLAY 2024

Northern Quarter
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 1:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FAIR PLAY is happening yet again in Manchester's Northern Quarter, on the 6th of April 2024!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Albert Hall, Interior + Do Your Best

Northern Quarter, Manchester, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

