Festival•B 2023

Parc del Fòrum
29 Sept - 1 Oct
GigsBarcelona
From €58.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El Festival•B es una cita con la música del mañana y el principal escaparate en Barcelona de las tendencias musicales y los sonidos alternativos más frescos del momento.

Un festival único que abraza la tendencia y toma el pulso a la cara b del panorama mu Read more

Organizado por FSTVL•B

Lineup

21
ALIZZZ, Los Planetas, Carolina Durante and 21 more

Venue

Parc del Fòrum

Carrer de la Pau, 12, 08930 Sant Adrià de Besòs, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

