Arthur Hanlon & Catalina García - Bésame Mucho

Piano Magic with Arthur Hanlon

The Sun Rose
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $71.07

Event information

Pianist extraordinaire, Arthur Hanlon, arrives with his new "Piano Magic" tour. With his two HBO specials - Piano y Mujer and Piano y Mujer II - Hanlon will present an intimate concert in three U.S. cities, with guest friends at each stop. In addition, Han...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sun Rose and Loud and Live

Lineup

Arthur Hanlon

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
125 capacity

