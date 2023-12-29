Top track

banríon - fooling

End of Year Ball 2023

The Workmans Club
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsDublin
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An essential night to top off your year featuring some of the best soul, indie rock and hip hop acts in Ireland right now. Both Workman's main venue and cellar are open from 8pm-3am. Float between the two venues to check out everyone.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sleepover Club.

Lineup

9
banríon, Beauty Pageant, Curtisy and 9 more

Venue

The Workmans Club

Dublin 2, 10 Wellington Quay, Ireland
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

