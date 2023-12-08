Top track

Juju's Presents: Optimus Funk + Tasha (DJ Sets)

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
Free

About

We're super excited to welcome DJ Optimus Funk back to Juju's! With a love for everything funky, expect feel-good tunes. Warming up the decks is new DJ on the scene TASHA who has been making waves with her genre-diverse mixes! Come down (with ya dancing...

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

