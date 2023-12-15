DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're super excited to welcome DJ Optimus Funk back to Juju's! With a love for everything funky, expect feel-good tunes. Warming up the decks is new DJ on the scene TASHA who has been making waves with her genre-diverse mixes! Come down (with ya dancing...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.