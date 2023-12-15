DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get out of the cold and warm up with this high-energy live show from Voodoo Brass Band! We can't wait to welcome these incredible musicians to the Juju's stage on Friday 15th December <3
ABOUT VOODOO BRASS BAND
Formed in 2018, Voodoo Brass Band is alread...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.