Fèsta 2023 - Teatro
11 novembre ore 21.00
Ridotto del Teatro Rasi
TOSTACARUSA
Discorso delle Dorotke – Reading per due sorelle
Un progetto di Toscacarusa, drammaturgia e regia Tolja Djokovic, con Aura Ghezzi e Tolja Djokovic, consulenza musicale Feder...
