Discorso delle Dorotke - Tostacarusa

Ridotto Teatro Rasi – Sotto Galleria
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
TheatreRavenna
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fèsta 2023 - Teatro

11 novembre ore 21.00

Ridotto del Teatro Rasi

TOSTACARUSA

Discorso delle Dorotke – Reading per due sorelle

Un progetto di Toscacarusa, drammaturgia e regia Tolja Djokovic, con Aura Ghezzi e Tolja Djokovic, consulenza musicale Feder...

Via Di Roma 39, 48121 Ravenna Ravenna, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

